Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has released the department’s report of April and May activities.
Calls answered in April were as follows.
911 incident information
Burglary complaints — 13
Domestic disturbances — 29
General disturbances — 19
Fraud complaints — 8
Health and welfare checks — 50
Threats — 6
911 hang ups — 3
Alarm activation investigations — 50
Overdose — 6
General citizen assists — 53
Total related 911 incidents — 733
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries — 20
Minor accidents investigated — 15
Total traffic citations issued — 28
Arrest information
Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 47
Civil document process information
Total civil documents process served — 210
Concealed weapons permits
Total applications — 25
• • •
Calls answered in May were as follows.
911 incident information
Burglary complaints: 15
Domestic disturbances: 38
General disturbances: 43
Fraud complaints: 2
Theft complaints: 36
Health and welfare checks: 61
Threats: 8
911 hang ups: 5
Alarm activation investigations: 52
Overdose: 9
General citizen assists: 65
Total related 911 incidents: 800
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries: 31
Minor accidents investigated: 28
Total traffic citations issued: 28
Arrest information
Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs: 64
Child document process information
Total civil documents process served: 339
Concealed weapons permits
Total applications: 46
