Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has released the department’s report of April and May activities.

Calls answered in April were as follows.

911 incident information

Burglary complaints — 13

Domestic disturbances — 29

General disturbances — 19

Fraud complaints — 8

Health and welfare checks — 50

Threats — 6

911 hang ups — 3

Alarm activation investigations — 50

Overdose — 6

General citizen assists — 53

Total related 911 incidents — 733

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries — 20

Minor accidents investigated — 15

Total traffic citations issued — 28

Arrest information

Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 47

Civil document process information

Total civil documents process served — 210

Concealed weapons permits

Total applications — 25

• • •

Calls answered in May were as follows.

911 incident information

Burglary complaints: 15

Domestic disturbances: 38

General disturbances: 43

Fraud complaints: 2

Theft complaints: 36

Health and welfare checks: 61

Threats: 8

911 hang ups: 5

Alarm activation investigations: 52

Overdose: 9

General citizen assists: 65

Total related 911 incidents: 800

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries: 31

Minor accidents investigated: 28

Total traffic citations issued: 28

Arrest information

Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs: 64

Child document process information

Total civil documents process served: 339

Concealed weapons permits

Total applications: 46

