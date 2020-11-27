The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is attempting to locate a vehicle reported as stolen last Friday.
The vehicle is a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. It was taken from a body shop adjacent to Midland Trail High School in Hico Thursday night.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
