Abigail R. Stone, who goes by "Piper," was last seen at Oak Hill High School at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. She is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She is of medium build and has long, dark brown hair. If seen, contact the Fayette County E911 center at 911, or 304-574-3590.