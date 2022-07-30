U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, welcomed the announcement of the Federal Interagency Council on Outdoor Recreation (FICOR). This new interagency effort follows the lead of Manchin's bipartisan America's Outdoor Recreation Act and will seek to improve the consistency of federal agencies' outdoor recreation policies while also improving infrastructure and driving economic growth in rural communities.
"I'm glad to see the administration follow the lead of my bipartisan America's Outdoor Recreation Act to meaningfully invest in our growing outdoor recreation economy and provide economic boosts to our local communities," Manchin said in a press release. "As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a lifelong outdoorsman, I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of FICOR and will continue working with my colleagues to ensure my bipartisan bill becomes law."
For more information on FICOR, visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/07/21/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-launches-effort-to-create-more-affordable-and-equitable-outdoor-recreation-opportunities/#:~:text=As%20part%20of%20the%20President's,for%20Americans%20to%20get%20outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.