Joyce Cote, left, from Mount Hope, and Brennan Schmuck, from Oak Hill, work to prepare meals for Coda Mountain Academy to be delivered to all members of the community affected by closures due to the coronavirus at the Gospel Tabernacle in Oak Hill on Monday. Coda offers meals at nine feeding sites: Ansted — Fountain Family Worship Center, 100 Orchard Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.; Fairdale — Glen Daniel Fire Department, 765 Bolt Road, Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 2 p.m.; Fayetteville — Christ Fellowship, 2855 Maple Avenue, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Glen Morgan — Beaver Fire Department, 147 Third Street, Tuesday through Friday, from 12 to 2 p.m.; Montgomery — Living Waters Family Worship Center, 514 Fifth Avenue, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.; Mount Hope — Mount Hope Fire Department, 428 Main Street, Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.; Oak Hill — Church of God, 420 Jones Avenue, Monday through Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., and Gospel Tabernacle, 124 Oyler Avenue, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Pax — Pax Fire Department, 128 Center Street, Monday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.
