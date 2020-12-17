Several felony warrants were served on a Fayette County man recently, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, a subject was chased away from a residence that he was allegedly burglarizing in the Hilltop area by a friend of the homeowner, Fridley said in a press release. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the homeowner of the residence reported a burglary, during which numerous items had been stolen. Tools used in the commission of the crime were found at the scene. The subject was identified and it was discovered that he was on parole. A hold was placed on him by Parole Services for violations of his parole. They were unable to take him into custody.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, the Oak Hill Police Department arrested the individual subsequent to a shoplifting complaint. Warrants from the burglary complaints, obtained by sheriff's deputies, were executed on the man while he was already housed at Southern Regional Jail.
Shane Steven Jones, of Glen Jean, is charged with two counts of daytime burglary, breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD.
