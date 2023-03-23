One open house remains for the public to learn more about the draft Fayette County Comprehensive Plan.
The open house will be staged on March 23 to gather more input on the new 10-year comprehensive plan for the county.
Houseal Lavigne Planning Associates is leading the six-stage process with elected leaders, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, a local outreach team and other community members and stakeholders.
Residents are encouraged to attend, learn and comment to help guide future growth and development opportunities in the county.
Paper copies of the draft are available at the Fayette County Zoning Office at 100 Court Street, Fayetteville (phone 304-574-4320).
The remaining open house will be as follows:
• Fayette Plateau — Thursday, March 23, 5 to 7 p.m., Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building (200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840).
To view the draft plan, visit
