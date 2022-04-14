The Fayette County Fire Fighter Training Center is gathering steam.
On Thursday, about 20 members of the Chemours Emergency Response Team, representing chemical company The Chemours Company, participated in in-service training at the training center near Gauley Bridge.
On Saturday, firefighters from another Kanawha County department are scheduled to undergo training at the site.
Phillip Fout, chief of the Chemours Emergency Response Team, as well as assistant chief of the Gauley Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, said the Chemours unit was involved Thursday in an annual refresher course required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). According to Fout, crews revisited their response skills in a Class A burn building, in which an interior live burn is simulated, and flammable liquids and gas (FLAG) training.
"For the company, it refreshes all of our team to give them the expertise, the knowledge and the confidence in case we would need to use our skills at work," Fout said. "For the association, it's good for the training center to get use out of it. It helps build our instructors' knowledge as well, because in Fayette County we are all volunteer firefighters and we do normally residential-type structure firefighting, so they're not used to the industrial side because obviously we don't have much industry in the county.
"So this is good learning for the instructors, as well, to build their knowledge."
From both his county and company perspective, Fout says he's glad to see the training facility continue to expand. "The facility is growing rapidly, and it's thanks to all the volunteers we have in the county spending their time. Folks today, all of the instructors took time off work to make this happen for our team. That means a lot to me personally that they're willing to go that extra mile.
"Typically, our training's on weekends. Volunteers work through the week and train on weekends. Them giving up their time to come help us today means a lot."
According to John McGinnis, an instructor from the Oak Hill Fire Department and vice-president of the training center, local fire departments with instructors on hand Thursday included Ansted, Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Gauley Bridge, Montgomery, Armstrong Creek and Gauley River.
McGinnis said Chemours is one of three different groups that this month will utilize the training site, which is located on land donated by Brookfield Renewable that was formerly home to the Hawks Nest Golf Course.
"You have to have so many hours of in-service training per year," McGinnis explained. "Now, with Chief Fout (head of the Chemours team but also one of the instructors at the training center), it makes it easier on both of them just to come up here and knock it out real quick. He can manage both operations at the same time."
"That's one thing about this operation; we're spread out throughout the county and it makes everything easier because we're all operating under one," McGinnis continued. "The main thing is, our training hours where we're having joint training, it covers our ISO, which is going to keep the homeowners' insurance lower so it benefits the whole county.
"We've already got it established in the southern part of West Virginia; it's thriving."
Fees received from crews coming from outside Fayette County for training is shuttled back into a fund to buy supplies and materials for the center, McGinnis said. For example, "OSB's not cheap right now, it's like $60 a sheet. Just little things like that bringing in outside resources to put money back into this place."
Shannon Estep, chief of the Armstrong Creek Volunteer Fire Department, echoed the sentiments of McGinnis on the importance of the training center locally.
"This helps our rates by having this training center (in ISO ratings for insurance on homes)," Estep said. "This right here is a big plus.
"What they (residents) get in return saves them hundreds of dollars on their insurance premiums."
Mark Bass, president of the Fayette County Firefighters Association, said work on the training center is coming along, although the process slows at times.
The next phase of construction will feature a new building to be used as a garage for trucks that have been donated, as well as possibly some office space, and a concrete slab on which to perform training with propane, "so we won't have to keep dragging stuff back and forth."
The Fayette County Firefighters Association is poised to go to bid on those projects, utilizing last year's budget money.
"It's a work in progress, as we've said all along," Bass said of the center.
Besides the upcoming projects, efforts are also being made to secure a water supply for the site, Bass said.
And, training center representatives Thursday said they hope to talk with Fayette County officials to discuss the importance of the training center to the county and its residents.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.