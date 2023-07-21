GLEN JEAN — The first full day of activity at the BSA's National Jamboree 2023 featured a big dose of fun and camaraderie.
But, a little more serious fare such as learning and leadership was also on the agenda.
A Thursday morning highlight at the Summit Bechtel Reserve occurred when Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Sammy Lee Davis visited with Scouts and others.
According to www.cmohs.org, Davis received the Medal of Honor for his actions while serving in the United States Army's Battery C, 2d Battalion, 4th Artillery, 9th Infantry Division in the Vietnam War. On Nov. 18, 1967, Davis helped keep enemy Viet Cong forces at bay and valiantly helped rescue three of his wounded comrades, despite being injured himself.
Davis's citation led to source materials for "Forrest Gump," according to the website wearethemighty.com.
During an appearance in the James Turley Leadership Wing at the Summit Bechtel Reserve Thursday, Davis hosted a question-and-answer session and mingled with a packed crowd that included Scouts and others.
After the session, he relayed his advice to Scouts. "I encouraged them to stand up firmly for what you believe is right in your heart," Davis said. "We have good kids in this country. We got parents that need some work, but we have good kids, and I want them to firmly stand up for what they believe is right in their hearts."
Thursday also included remarks from several speakers in the BSA's Leadership Heights program.
On the sprawling Summit Bechtel Reserve grounds, Scouts and their leaders, staff members and volunteers scurried around with a purpose while also partaking in a wide array of outdoor adventures and other Scouting traditions such as trading patches. At the same time, new friendships were formed and old friendships were revisited.
Under the Scouts BSA program, 2023 marks the first year female Scouts are participating in the Jamboree as Scouts working towards the Eagle Scout level.
Julie Yacoviello, Scoutmaster for Troop 3243 of the Laurel Highlands Council in Pennsylvania, took some time to discuss the 28-member troop, which includes four leaders and features female Scouts.
"We believe that Scouts are for everyone, so boys or girls, regardless of gender," she said. "Jamboree’s for everybody. We love being here, engaging in all of the things that Scouts get to do.
"I hope that our Scouts fellowship, I hope they challenge themselves, I hope they push themselves to meet people from different parts of our country. We have an incredible group of gifted, talented, hard-working, strong, female Scouts and they really push themselves in everything that they do."
She called check-in on the first day "seamless."
"Summit Bechtel is a beautiful camp," Yacoviello added. "It’s been a great experience so far and we’re looking at jumping in today with more high adventure and taking advantage of all the programs that the Summit offers."
The troop's home base is McCandless near the north hills of Pittsburgh.
One of the Scouts from Troop 3243, Brenna Collery, is a Life Scout working to achieve Eagle Scout status. She said she anticipates an active stay in West Virginia.
"I definitely am interested in the Ninja Warrior course," Collery said. "It looks so cool. The inflatable courses look really fun. The zipline here is the longest, continuous one in North America so I definitely want to go on that.
"There’s a lot of opportunities for things I’ve never done before. There’s BMX biking and there’s a skate park. … And any type of high ropes course are always my favorite. But just being in camp, it’s really cool looking out and seeing a sea of tents. It’s really interesting, so I’m also looking forward to walking around and talking to everybody."
Collery is extremely happy to be participating this year. "It’s definitely a very fulfilling thing for me," she said. "I’ve been in Scouts for going on five years now and my Dad (Brian) and my brother (Nolan) were in Scouts long before that, so it’s definitely a very full circle moment for me. Now I’m the oldest in my troop instead of the youngest and I’ve been in a leadership position for four years now, so I’m very excited to be able to do that on a larger scale here. I’m also the first one in my family to go to a National Jamboree so it’s cool that even though I was the last one in Scouts, I was the first one here."
Her father and brother are both Eagle Scouts, and Brenna aims to join them soon. "I am replacing a flag pole at a Veterans home in our community and also refurbishing a courtyard," she said in describing her Eagle Scout project. "At this Veterans home, over 90 percent of the residents are handicapped so I’m installing a flag pole that will be accessible for those residents so that they can take part in raising and lowering the flags every day."
Notes:
• At Action Point, Chris Werhane, who is on the BSA's national committee for special needs and disabilities, said, "We're trying to educate everybody on the multiple disabilities and needs that we have in Scouting and outside of Scouting, as well. They will go through and spin the wheel (in the wheel of possibilities and tent of possibilities) and (land on) a disability and see what it's like to not be able to see, not be able to hear, to not be able to use their legs ...
"It's more of an education of 'this is what people deal with everyday.' In America, one out of four people have a disability. Every troop probably sees it in one of the kids in the troop or even an adult in the troop."
The Action Point area also included a diversity, equity and inclusion segment which was geared toward women Scouts, LGBTQ+ and Allies, and Scouts of color.
Also featured were introductory BMX, mountain biking and skateboard activities, offerings for alumni and international Scouts, a "non-confrontational" area which was represented by 11 religious denominations and three service organizations, and a re-creation of the first American Scout camp in Silver Bay, N.Y. in 1910.
• Numerous Scouts tried out the zipline Thursday. One of them was Thomas Heiss, of Troop 4323 in California, who took a spin down the Gateway Zip.
"The harness hurt a little bit on my side, but otherwise, I got a good run of speed, so I liked it," he said afterwards. The Thursday trip was to help him prepare for a possible future foray onto The Big Zip, a much longer ride, later in the Jamboree.
"I have kind of like a fear of heights, a hesitation, so I’m trying to get over that," said Heiss. "I had kind of a hesitation there, so I decided to dangle a little bit."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
