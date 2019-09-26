MOUNT HOPE — Local residents were treated to a harmonious convergence of music Saturday at historic Mount Hope Municipal Stadium.
Harmony for Hope presented the Jubilee Band Jam as part of the annual Mount Hope Jubilee.
Bands performing included Charleston Metro Bands, marching bands from Oak Hill and Independence high schools, and the Mount Hope Regional Band.
The event was staged to provide an opportunity to showcase regional bands, as well as to raise funds for the operation of those bands.
"We are interested in hosting this event again next year and are enthused we were able to raise $840, which will be evenly distributed between both area school band booster programs," said Carrie Kidd, Harmony for Hope executive director.
Any area bands interested in participating in Band Jam 2020 as part of their band booster program are encouraged to contact Kidd at Harmoni4hope@gmail.com.
