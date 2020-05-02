OAK HILL — Holly Durham, counselor at Fayette Institute of Technology, is among the innumerable teachers who are sad for her school’s seniors.
Besides being the school’s counselor, Durham is advisor to the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), the organization which has been honoring career and technical education students for about 30 years.
According to its website, “NTHS helps schools recognize students for their achievement in career and technical education. Members receive a membership certificate in a professional presentation portfolio. In addition, members receive an official NTHS diploma seal, graduation tassel, lapel pin, and window decal to show their affiliation with NTHS.”
This year, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of physical schools in West Virginia, Durham said the FIT seniors to be honored for excelling in their fields of study missed out on that ceremony. “I just wanted to recognize them,” she said, adding the school had a ceremony scheduled for late March to induct nearly 60 FIT students into the NTHS.
“As you know, we were unable to have our NTHS induction ceremony that was scheduled for March 31,” she wrote in an email last month. “Unfortunately, about 60 students and their families missed out on this ceremony. We thought, to make it up to them, we could have these students … recognized for their achievement.”
FIT, a state leader in career and technical education whose students have won awards in their fields of expertise statewide and nationally, offers 20 fields of academic study to students from Fayette County’s high schools. Courses of study are automotive technology, business technology, Careers in Education, carpentry, collision and repair, computer-aided drafting, computer technology, electrical technology, forestry, health science education, HVAC, masonry, multimedia publishing, tourism industries, plumbing, pre-engineering, pre-pharmacy, ProStart and welding.
The school also offers Army JROTC in addition to adult and community programs. In 2019, FIT was honored as the state’s top Adult Education Program of the Year.
FIT was named the 2012-13 West Virginia School of Excellence among its many awards.
Seniors who were inducted into the FIT chapter of NTHS for the 2019-20 school term were as follows:
Home-schooled — Emily Settle;
Meadow Bridge High School — Andrew Fleshman, Jessaline Shuck, Abigail Simms and Allison Thomas;
Midland Trail High School — Joseph Adkins, Beau Campbell, Bella Carte, Jeannie Coffman, Katelynn Durham, Sami Gray, Taylor Harrell, Madisyn Legg, Emily Lewis, Kristina Neal, Taylor Perry, Connor Raynes, Carly Smith, Jonathan Stark, Eli Stickler, Zoey Underwood, Hannah Vogel and Chloe Willis; and
Oak Hill High School — Miracle Atha, Karen Coleman, Mia Comer, Hannah Cottle, Kristy Dolin, David Durgan, Christian Dyer, Megan Evans, Alexis Gibson, Morgan Griffith, Michael Hobbs, Kierra Humphrey, Carrissa Hunt, Alexis Hysell, Gary King, Zachary Kirk, Calie Light, Josh Massey, Aujuneé Mayo, Jonna Meyers, Madison Miller, Maria Pemberton, Kaley Poff, Hunter Rinehart, Jordan Scarbrough, Andrew Schrader, Christian St.Clair, Stormie Surface, Sarah Treadway, Mattie Walker, Ariel Whaples, Kalee Whitlow and Sarah Wingrove.
Membership in NTHS, which is open at FIT only to seniors, makes students eligible for scholarships presented by the national organization. It also, according to the website, helps members to: “Position themselves ahead of competition in today’s highly competitive workforce; earn recognition for superior achievement in career and technical fields; build career portfolios with professional letters of recommendation; connect to global career and technical education networks; discover opportunities with leading business and industry; serve in leadership roles in communities and industries.”
Robert Keaton, principal of FIT, expressed his pride in the students and their achievements.
“We are extremely proud of the effort and commitment these students have displayed during their two years at FIT. Each of them has shown the ability to achieve whatever goals they choose to set for themselves, and we look forward to hearing about their accomplishments in the future,” he said.
For more information on NTHS, visit its website at https://nths.org/.
For more information on FIT, visit http://fit.faye.tec.wv.us/.
Email ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl
