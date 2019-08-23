OAK HILL — A new fitness trail at Collins Park will be dedicated this evening at 7 p.m.
The fitness course will feature nine obstacles including box jump, wall climb, tire flip, log carry, crawl under, tire agility run, balance beam, bucket carry and over-under.
The trail, the brain child of Matt Holliday, is located on a 1/4-mile loop on the inside perimeter of Collins Park near the disc golf course. Admission to the trail is free to the general public during park hours.
City-owned and funded, the trail was constructed over the past two months by volunteers, including Holliday and his family and friends, with help from city public works employees.
Holliday said the trail construction was influenced by Spartan races, in which he has competed. One doesn’t have to be extremely athletic to use the course, though, he said.
“There are levels that will allow beginners to try it, as well as those who are more advanced.
“For example, the box jumps has two different heights and the course has three different weights of tires for the tire flip. There are weighted logs for the log carry that go from beginning to extremely heavy,” he said.
“I am excited about the course. I think it will be widely used. We think it will be really great for the community.”
Holliday said there may even be some friendly competition to test out the course after this evening’s dedication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.