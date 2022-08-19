Gauley Bridge Mayor Bob Scott said he saw "more improvements" as flood recovery continued in his town on Wednesday.
"Kanawha Falls (PSD) does have temporary water service up Scrabble Creek," Scott said Wednesday afternoon. It could be intermittent and run in shifts, he said. "For right now, we do have water up Scrabble Creek."
Also Wednesday, water company employees were up the hollow working on clearing the road, which had been largely blocked above the football field by flood debris since Monday. During that time, some access could be gained by side-by-sides, four-wheelers and some four-wheel drive vehicles.
During a later county commission meeting, Scott said, "We still have a plugged culvert and water running across the (Scrabble Creek) road, but they’re able to get in and out."
On Wednesday, Scott toured the damaged Gauley Bridge area with American Red Cross officials, who delivered supplies to the town.
"If they (residents) need water and can't get it, call us and we'll bring it to them in the Gauley area," Scott stressed. "If they're shut in and can't get out, we'll bring them water."
Various supplies are available at town hall (former Gauley Bridge Elementary).
Notes:
• The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management announced at 5:43 p.m. that Rtes. 39/16 between Gauley Bridge and Belva had reopened.
Also, the OEM revealed that the West Virginia Division of Highways had completed work on a temporary bridge at Cannelton.
• Libby Campbell, shelter coordinator for Fayette County Homeland Security, said the response of those donating a plethora of supplies, as well as volunteers helping collect, organize and distribute them, has "been amazing."
Supplies have come from, among others, churches from Wheeling and Huntington, the Crossroads Mall, the Ronald McDonald House, Lowe's and Montgomery General Hospital, Campbell said while touching upon a few from a list of donors too lengthy to mention. "They have been unbelievable," she said.
The shelter is open 24 hours, while supplies are distributed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Supplies will be given out "until there's no more need" at Valley PK-8 (or later this week at the Smithers Gateway Center so the PK-8 can be prepared for the start of school next week).
Donations particularly of lime, heavy work gloves and squeegees could still be used at Smithers, Campbell said.
Supplies have also been sent from the Smithers location to Gauley Bridge Town Hall to assist those residents who were affected.
Kevin Walker, director of the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, indicated multiple deliveries of supplies "are still pouring in as we speak." He said a shower trailer/laundry trailer is now on site at Valley PK-8 and is hooked up and ready to go. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day for affected residents to take showers and wash and dry clothes.
• Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, said the health department planned to be back in Smithers through 4 p.m. on Thursday to administer vaccines and will go to Gauley Bridge as needed.
• In an afternoon emergency meeting of the Fayette County Commission Wednesday, Kevin Walker said several assessments have been completed in downtown Smithers. Of those, two residences had been judged as "affected," six had minor damage, two had major damage and one was destroyed. At the time, assessments haven't occurred up Cannelton Hollow.
• In the Wednesday afternoon meeting, Fayette County Commission President Allison Taylor thanked everyone for what they’re doing to help people in the Valley. "Peace of mind is what they need most right now," she said.
A special county commission meeting will be staged on Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in the county commission chambers for updates and decisions related to flood response.
• "Unfortunately, we had additional flooding yesterday in Fayetteville," said Taylor.
According to Fayetteville Town Superintendent Matt Diederich on Wednesday, "All roads are open (around 6 p.m. yesterday) and only minor damage to report. Culverts/creeks along West Maple Avenue breached at intersections of Laurel Street (by Fayetteville PK-8), Windsor Lane and Lively Street. Laurel Street was closed due to water in the road from overflowing ditches along the street. (There was) flooding in the Lively Street and Wiseman Avenue area of 'Frog Town.'"
There were temporary road closures on Rte. 16 around Freefolk Brewery, he added. "Several residents and businesses reported water damage; most were in garages and crawl spaces and basements."
• In response to recent flooding in eastern Kanawha County — specifically the Kelleys Creek/Hughes Creek/Cedar Grove area — a team from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be administering free tetanus vaccines on Friday, Aug. 19. KCHD's mobile unit will be parked at the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 306 East George St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
skeenan@register-herald.com
