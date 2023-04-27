FAYETTEVILLE — Do you like art and nature? Spring is here and the songs of birds fill the air, an inspiration for many people.
Fayette County high school students found a way to celebrate the nature of birds through the new FLY Art Challenge, a Feathered Lovelies Youth Art Contest, part of the 2023 New River Birding & Nature Festival. This year’s online exhibit is now open at www.birding-wv.com/who-we-support.
Eleven pieces of bird art were selected for this first FLY online exhibit, local students serving as community leaders to raise awareness of avian species diversity in the region and bird conservation. The top five original pieces of bird art will be displayed at the 2023 New River Birding & Nature Festival and put up for purchase in the festival’s silent auction May 1 to May 5. Auction details are available at the link above, including instructions on how to place an auction bid by phone if you are unable to attend the festival.
The auction and this nationally renowned festival raise funds to support Fayette County Education Fund, Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports youth programs in Fayette County. The top five artists will also earn a financial award, a percentage of the funds raised through this auction.
The annual New River Birding & Nature Festival draws in bird watchers from across the nation. With their eyes on the varied wildlife habitats of the New River Gorge and region, these birders search for sightings of birds and other wildlife, as well as plants at the peak of area avian migration in early May. Over 190 bird species have been seen at the event since its inception in 2002. This new art contest gives local youth a chance to be part of the program that draws nature enthusiasts from near and far.
Oak Hill High sophomore Katie Buckland’s “Mountain Momma,” an osprey, was selected as the 2023 FLY Art Challenge Best in Show Overall.
Other auction pieces are “Call of the Belted Kingfisher,” a kingfisher created by senior Maren Boblits, a private entry; “Common Loon,” the work of Oak Hill High sophomore Payton Mahood; “Dash of Scarlet,” a work featuring mallard ducks by freshman Anessa Sullivan, a private entry; and “Barred Owl” by Oak Hill High sophomore Bobby Collins.
Additional works included in the exhibit are “Turkey Vulture” by Oak Hill High junior Autumn Hagerman; “Birds of the Gorge,” an orange-crowned warbler, by Midland Trail High Karlie Dogan; “The Purple Martin” by Oak Hill High senior Jaden Milks; “Roaming Bobwhite,” a Northern bobwhite, by Oak Hill High freshman Elizabeth Francis; “Picture of Bonapartes,” a Bonapartes gull, by Midland Trail High senior Ryley Queen; and “Happy Hummingbird,” a ruby-throated hummingbird, by Midland Trail High senior Jenna Jones.
Let these amazing works of art inspire you to explore nature, the feathered lovelies of our area and more. Celebrate birds of the New River Gorge through the FLY Art Challenge.
