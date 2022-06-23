Let's go on a bear hunt.
"The CVB wanted to come up with an idea to promote the bears in Oak Hill, because we're starting to get a lot of traffic here in the visitors center asking about the bears, what the bears were about, where were they," said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge CVB. "We at first thought we'd come up with just a list of the bears, then we decided to make it more fun, more interactive.
"So, we decided to do a scavenger hunt. We've created a little booklet piece and a landing page on our website (www.newrivergorgecvb.com). You can either do it with the booklet or you can do it online, where you go on a bear hunt and try to find the bears with the clues given."
In the summer hunt, New River George has lost his buddy, Oakie, the black bear, and various clues will help participants track Oakie and his friends.
There are 12 clues involved in the scavenger hunt, although there are more bears total in Oak Hill at the current time. "Now there are between 20 and 25 bears in Oak Hill, and they're currently adding more to the list," Sullivan said. "We can add the bears on the website every time a new one pops up in Oak Hill.
"But the booklet has just 12 clues for the 12 bears that are associated with the hunt."
The competition is underway and will proceed to Labor Day, Sullivan said.
The overall winner will be chosen from a field of all entrants who get all 12 clues correct. A generator on an internet platform will select the random winner from that pool.
There are also other ways in which entries can be made into the scavenger hunt. "When they upload their answers on the website, they can also upload photos to get extra entries into the big prize," said Sullivan. The photos could be images of the bears or selfies with the bears. Those photos should be posted to social media using #GoGorge.
The big prize is a $500 honey pot of gift cards or gift certificates for a variety of businesses in the area. Among the offerings are some from The Frozen Barn, River Expeditions and New River Jet Boats.
In addition to solving the clues and submitting photos, there are other ways to get more entries for the scavenger hunt, such as following the CVB on social media. The landing page will walk people through each of those items that lead to extra entries, Sullivan said.
CVB officials have ordered bear pins, tattoos and stickers so the businesses can give them away to those who are interacting with the scavenger hunt.
Sullivan is looking forward to the scavenger hunt. "It's a great way to get people out in the community here in Oak Hill and to visit the businesses that have the bears," she said. "It has been a huge conversation piece here in the visitors center, so we wanted to jump on that and give families something else to do when they're here visiting (or) can add to their destination when they're planning their vacation here."
The carved wooden bears on display at various locations in Oak Hill are the result of a project undertaken by the Oak Hill Beautification Commission.
For more on the scavenger hunt, visit https://newrivergorgecvb.com/bear-scavenger-hunt/.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.