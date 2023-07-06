ELKINS — Forest Road 209 on Monongahela National Forest in Randolph County will close for a construction project Monday, July 10. The road leads to the Stonecoal Dispersed Camping area along the Shavers Fork of the Cheat River and is expected to be closed until Spring 2024. Foot traffic is welcome when active construction is not taking place. The road is located off Route 250/WV-92 southeast of Huttonsville: https://goo.gl/maps/YcvHuRvZvnS5tkP27.
The project was originally planned for 2024-2025 but is being moved up due to multiple rain events that have increased deterioration of a large culvert on the main road over Red Run. The culvert will be replaced with a 76-foot-long bridge. The project also includes relocating one campsite and re-engineering the road to remove a sharp curve, resulting in easier and safer access for vehicles. The project is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020.
“I am very pleased we are able to make these much-needed improvements to ensure safe and reliable access to the Stonecoal area,” said Jack Tribble, district ranger. “I know how popular this area is and we plan to open the road again just as soon as the project is complete.”
Since 2021, the Forest Service has completed more than 122 deferred maintenance projects across 53 national forests in 25 states with more than 880 additional projects currently funded and in various stages of completion. For additional information about Forest Service implementation of the Great American Outdoors Act, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa.
The Great American Outdoors Act addresses the growing $7 billion backlog of deferred maintenance on national forest and grasslands. The Forest Service currently administers more than 370,000 miles of roads, 13,400 bridges, 159,000 miles of trails, 1,700 dams and reservoirs, 1,500 communications sites, 27,000 recreation sites and 40,000 facilities of other types across the United States and Puerto Rico.
For more information about this project, call the Greenbrier Ranger District at 304-456-3335.
