The USDA Forest Service Eastern Region is requesting applications for the 2023 Cohesive Fire Strategy grant program. These competitive grants support local wildfire management initiatives on non-federal land in the 20 Northeast and Midwest states. Over the past five years, the region has distributed nearly $22 million through these grants and anticipates awarding approximately $4.3 million in 2023.
The Eastern Region will award funding in two categories: Wildfire Risk Reduction and Cross-Boundary Hazardous Fuels Reduction. Eligible applicants vary by grant but include sovereign Tribal nations, states and local governments, nonprofit organizations, forest fire compacts and academic institutions.
This year, the maximum funding that an organization can request per project is $300,000 for Wildfire Risk Reduction grants, with $2.8 million total available funding. There is no funding limit for Cross-Boundary projects, with $1.5 million total available funding.
“Through the Cohesive Fire Strategy competitive grant program, we are supporting our partners and their work of protecting lives, homes and property, developing resilient, fire-adapted landscapes and improving wildfire preparedness benefiting local communities and forests,” said Steve Goldman, Forest Service Eastern Region Fire and Aviation Management Deputy Director. “These efforts show that the commitment to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires doesn’t end at jurisdictional or property boundaries.”
The final submission deadline is April 30. For more information on eligibility and to apply, visit https://www.grants.gov/ under USDA-FS-2023-COHESIVE-STRATEGY.
