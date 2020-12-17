A former Fayette County teacher has been charged with felony sex crimes.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department received complaints of a former Ansted Middle School teacher who allegedly conducted illegal acts with minors. The complaints state that the incidents occurred from 2016 through 2020 with multiple victims. The incidents allegedly took place in Fayette, Kanawha and Nicholas counties.
Leonard Dale Varner Jr., 34, of Beech Bottom in Brooke County, has been charged by Fayette County deputies with soliciting a minor via computer, sexual assault 2nd degree and sexual assault by parent, guardian or custodian.
Varner was arrested by authorities Tuesday afternoon in Brooke County. He was unable to post $75,000 bond and was remanded to the Northern Regional Jail.
Fridley said additional charges are still being investigated and may soon be pending in Fayette, as well as Kanawha and Nicholas counties.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
