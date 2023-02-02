CHARLESTON – One person died in Fayette County (last) Wednesday and another in Harrison County from fires at their homes.
The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill. A 46-year-old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
The second fire, which occurred Jan. 26 in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Both victims were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.
These latest deaths make a total of four victims of house fires last week in West Virginia, including two people who died on Monday in Martinsburg, Berkeley County.
• • •
Winter is the most dangerous time of the year for house fires and the WVSFMO would like to pass along these tips to keep homes safer:
If you are using a portable heater:
· Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off so if it tips over, it shuts off.
· Keep anything that can burn such bedding, clothing and curtains at least 3 feet from the heater.
· Plug portable heaters directly into wall outlets. Never use an extension cord or power strip.
· Turn heaters off when you go to bed or leave the room.
If you are using a fireplace:
· Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from jumping out and starting a fire.
· Do not burn paper in your fireplace.
· Before you go to sleep or leave your home put the fire out completely.
· Put ashes in a metal container with a lid. Store the container outside at least 3 feet from your home.
If you are using a wood stove:
· Have your chimney inspected and cleaned each year by a professional.
· Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from the stove.
· Do not burn paper in your wood stove.
· Before you go to sleep or leave your home, put the fire out completely.
