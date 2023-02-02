Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.