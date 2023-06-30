Want some fun on the Fourth?
Here is a look at some of the local activities that will take place in the coming days:
• Fayetteville — Fayetteville will offer a large range of activities for residents and visitors as the celebration of the United States of America's independence unfolds this week and next week.
The town's annual Heritage Festival is set for Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.
Mayor Sharon Cruikshank is excited for the festival and its blending of old favorites and new activities.
“We are excited to bring back the Cake Walk for Friday night at 7 p.m.,” she said. “Last year was quite successful bringing back one of the old time favorites.
“There is also a hot dog eating contest Cassidy Bayes is sponsoring (and this is the) first year having a carnival again so that is good.
“It should be a bang-up time,” Cruikshank joked, reminding visitors of the Sunday night fireworks.
Activities will be in downtown Fayetteville and at Fayetteville Town Park for the course of the event. On Friday, June 30, vendors will open at 10 a.m. downtown, with other activities to include music by Jay Milam from 3 to 5 p.m. and a street dance from 6 to 9 p.m. with D.J. Purpose Entertainment and a cake walk later in the evening.
Saturday, July 1, activities will include the farmers' market at the courthouse parking lot from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the FHS Come on Home Reunion at 10 a.m. at the Fayetteville First Church of God, vendors, carnival at the Charlie McCoy Town Park, a historical walk with Dr. Lewis Cook at 2 p.m., carriage rides, hula hoop and balloon toss, the Fayetteville Citizen of the Year presentation at 3:45 p.m., the Best Small Town 4th of July Parade at 5 p.m., sack race and frog jumping and a street dance with Exiles Band from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, July 2, activities scheduled for Charlie McCoy Town Park include vendors, a community church service at 10 a.m., music during the day from Heaven's Harmony (2 to 3:30 p.m.), Whiskey and Wine (4 to 6 p.m.) and the Duffy Boyd Band (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), a carnival, baseball and softball pick-up games and fireworks at dusk.
Monday, July 3 activities, with the exception of the Monday Market from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Gaines Estate, will be at Charlie McCoy Town Park. They will include vendors, carnival, carriage rides and music from Aura Rise Band (3 to 5 p.m.) and Bandagold (6 to 9 p.m.).
Capping off the festivities on Tuesday, July 4, will be events at Charlie McCoy Town Park including vendors, a carnival, Skate Jam vendors, a patriotic dog contest on the ballfield at 3:30 p.m., a hot dog eating contest at 5 p.m., the Skate Jam Contest at 6 p.m., and music from Acoustic Fusion (3 to 5 p.m.) and Kid Cherry & The Graduates (7:30 to 9 p.m.).
The annual parade for the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July celebration will have the theme of “Red, White and Blue.” The parade will be Saturday, July 1, at 5 p.m. Line-up will be at 4 p.m. at Fayetteville PK-8.
Everyone is urged to decorate their entry or walkers with red, white and blue.
Cash awards will be given to the overall best decorated float, ATV and walkers ($50 for first place and $25 for second place). Winners will be announced and prizes presented after the parade on Court Street in front of Town Hall. Candy may be tossed.
Registration forms (located on the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page or available at town hall) must be returned by June 30 to Zenda Vance, 125 N. Court St., Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
• Montgomery/Smithers — The river cities of Montgomery and Smithers will join forces to provide fireworks in the Upper Kanawha Valley on Monday, July 3.
According to Montgomery office manager Angela Tackett, the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation and the City of Smithers have combined to make possible a July Fourth fireworks display which will be much larger than in previous years.
Fireworks will go off at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 3. From 7 to 10 p.m. on July 3 at the Montgomery Community Center (612 Third Avenue), there will be live music, free ice cream (compliments of Montgomery Dairy Queen), popcorn and kids’ activities.
"In an effort to bolster community partnership with the City of Montgomery’s park board and the City of Smithers, we decided to work together and pool our money to provide the city with a great Fourth fireworks display," said John Frisby, president of the park board. "Looking into the past, both cities have seen declines for many reasons but there are two occasions that Montgomery resembles the decades of the past and those are the 4th of July celebrations and the Christmas parades. We love seeing all the people turn out to relax, have some fun and watch the great parades or fireworks.
"Over the past couple years the park board hired a company to come in to handle and shoot off the fireworks. However, this past year the Montgomery fire chief, Benny Filiaggi, came to me and requested that his department take back over those duties. We are so fortunate to have a department and a chief in Montgomery like we do, so it was truly a no-brainer because they always put on the best fireworks shows."
Having the display on Monday will "give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the celebration in Montgomery on July 3 and still have the option to go to Charleston or wherever else they would like on July 4 and see another great show," Frisby said.
"We look forward to seeing everyone out on July 3 for all the festivities, music and fireworks," he concluded. "The City of Montgomery’s park board would like to thank the City of Smithers for partnering with us to make this a great 4th of July celebration."
"We're excited about the first-ever River Cities fireworks," said Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier.
