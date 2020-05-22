A Fayetteville man is facing fraud charges in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Fayette County sheriff's deputies executed warrants May 15 on 58-year-old Jeffrey Adkins for 21 counts of fraudulent use of an access device and one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person. The charges followed an investigation conducted by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department after it was discovered that Adkins' elderly mother, who is in assisted living, was having money removed from her account without any authorization. It was revealed that Adkins was collecting from her accounts via ATM machines. None of the money involved was reportedly used to his mother's benefit, according to a press release.
He will now await court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The sheriff's department is still investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.