Listed below is the public dissemination report provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley for the period of Jan. 1 to July 1, 2020:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 95
• Animal problem/cruelty — 185
• Domestic disturbances — 238
• Theft complaints — 212
• Health and welfare checks — 385
• Threats — 98
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 248
• Alarm activation investigations — 230
• Disturbance — 148
• Destruction of property — 62
• Total related 911 incidents — 5,362
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 1,769
Arrest information
• Total booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 366
Traffic information
• Total traffic citations issued — 203
• Total traffic stops — 1,471
Total DMV registration decals
• Issued — 5,115
Concealed weapons permits
• Total CCW permit applications processed — 313
