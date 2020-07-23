FCSD

Listed below is the public dissemination report provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley for the period of Jan. 1 to July 1, 2020:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 95

• Animal problem/cruelty — 185

• Domestic disturbances — 238

• Theft complaints — 212

• Health and welfare checks — 385

• Threats — 98

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 248

• Alarm activation investigations — 230

• Disturbance — 148

• Destruction of property — 62

• Total related 911 incidents — 5,362

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 1,769

Arrest information

• Total booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 366

Traffic information

• Total traffic citations issued — 203

• Total traffic stops — 1,471

Total DMV registration decals

• Issued — 5,115

Concealed weapons permits

• Total CCW permit applications processed — 313

