Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has issued his department’s public report for the month of May. It is as follows:
911 incident information
Burglary complaints — 17
Domestic disturbances — 43
General disturbances — 132
Fraud complaints — 6
Theft complaints — 48
Health and welfare checks — 70
911 hang-ups — 4
Alarm activation investigations — 30
Overdose — 9
General citizen assists — 112
Total related 911 incidents — 736
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries — 28
Minor accidents investigated — 23
Total traffic citations issued — 14
Criminal arrest information
Total bookings by deputy sheriffs — 59
Civil document process information
Total civil documents process served — 286
Concealed weapons permits
Total applications — 34
