Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has issued his department’s public report for the month of May. It is as follows:

911 incident information

Burglary complaints — 17

Domestic disturbances — 43

General disturbances — 132

Fraud complaints — 6

Theft complaints — 48

Health and welfare checks — 70

911 hang-ups — 4

Alarm activation investigations — 30

Overdose — 9

General citizen assists — 112

Total related 911 incidents — 736

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries — 28

Minor accidents investigated — 23

Total traffic citations issued — 14

Criminal arrest information

Total bookings by deputy sheriffs — 59

Civil document process information

Total civil documents process served — 286

Concealed weapons permits

Total applications — 34

