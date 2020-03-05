FCSD

Listed below is the February 2020 public dissemination report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

● Burglary complaints — 13

● Domestic disturbances — 25

● Fraud complaints — 3

● Theft complaints — 31

● Health and welfare checks — 48

● Threats — 15

● Suspicious persons/circumstances — 38

● Alarm activation investigations — 29

● Total related 911 incidents — 815

Civil document process information

● Total civil documents process served — 403

Arrest information

● Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 81

Traffic information

● Accidents investigated involving injuries — 13

● Minor accidents investigated — 11

● Total traffic citations issued — 27

