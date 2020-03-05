Listed below is the February 2020 public dissemination report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
● Burglary complaints — 13
● Domestic disturbances — 25
● Fraud complaints — 3
● Theft complaints — 31
● Health and welfare checks — 48
● Threats — 15
● Suspicious persons/circumstances — 38
● Alarm activation investigations — 29
● Total related 911 incidents — 815
Civil document process information
● Total civil documents process served — 403
Arrest information
● Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 81
Traffic information
● Accidents investigated involving injuries — 13
● Minor accidents investigated — 11
● Total traffic citations issued — 27
