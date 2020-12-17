Below is the November public report provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 11
• Domestic disturbances — 35
• General disturbances — 19
• Fraud complaints — 5
• Theft complaints — 36
• Health and welfare checks — 71
• Threats — 21
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 27
• Alarm activation investigations — 46
• Overdose — 8
• Total related 911 incidents — 788
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 335
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 30
Traffic information
• Total traffic citations issued — 15
• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 28
• Minor accidents investigated — 29
Total concealed weapon permit applications processed
• Total applications — 129
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.