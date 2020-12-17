FCSD

Below is the November public report provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 11

• Domestic disturbances — 35

• General disturbances — 19

• Fraud complaints — 5

• Theft complaints — 36

• Health and welfare checks — 71

• Threats — 21

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 27

• Alarm activation investigations — 46

• Overdose — 8

• Total related 911 incidents — 788

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 335

Arrest information

• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 30

Traffic information

• Total traffic citations issued — 15

• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 28

• Minor accidents investigated — 29

Total concealed weapon permit applications processed

• Total applications — 129

