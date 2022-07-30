U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,196,939 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for the Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics Program in West Virginia. The funding will be available through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and will support health services and treatment programs for West Virginians suffering from black lung disease.
"For generations, our brave coal miners have worked to power our nation to greatness and as a result, many of our miners suffer from black lung disease. After their enormous sacrifices, West Virginia miners are entitled to the vital medical care and treatment they need," said Manchin. "I am pleased HHS is investing more than $2 million in the Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics Program to provide medical assistance and treatment for our miners across the Mountain State.
"As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to ensure all West Virginia miners can access the health care they worked for and deserve."
"Our coal miners in West Virginia work to keep the lights on across our country, so it is only right that we help support them when they need it most," Capito said. "These clinics provide vital medical support to West Virginians who have been diagnosed with black lung disease, as well as other health services our miners rely on.
"Access to this level of care is essential to our mining community and something for which I have been a constant advocate for. Our nation owes so much to our brave coal miners, and I will continue to fight for the support they deserve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.