Earlier last month, federal officials made a stop at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to discuss infrastructure improvements in the park. Also part of the ongoing discussion is protecting the surrounding environment in the coming years.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Fayette County to talk about pending park improvements. Through a bipartisan omnibus bill, a commitment to the NRGNPP will include an investment by the Department of the Interior of $9.2 million in 2022, Haaland said that day.
“It continues to be a very exciting time for the park,” says Leslie Reynolds, acting superintendent of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. "... we appreciate that Secretary of the Interior Haaland and Senator Manchin visited NERI and thank them for their continued support.
"Engaging with the local communities is critical to the success of the park. We are looking forward to collaborating with our local communities, partnerships and stakeholders."
Manchin and Haaland both also mentioned that the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill includes $1.5 million awarded to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority for a trail connectivity project in Fayette County.
"The 1.5 million was provided, not to the park, but to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority for trail connectivity to the park in Fayette County," Reynolds said. "The park anticipates continued engagement with the communities as they begin work on the trails.
"Trail funding will connect the towns with the park and we are looking forward to working together to ensure its success."
Haaland also noted that a $1.8 million investment will strengthen the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. "The park received $1.8 million to fund the design and production of new visitor center exhibits scheduled for installation next year," Reynolds said. "This funding came from the Recreation Fee Nationwide 20 percent funding source and had been previously funded."
"The funding mentioned by Secretary Haaland (during her visit) was for not just New River but other nearby park sites as well," Reynolds said. "Ongoing NERI projects are being funded through a variety of fund sources. They include the Rend Trail and Kaymoor Trail projects, Trail Bridge replacement projects, and replacement of playground equipment at Grandview, along with the replacement of exhibits at Canyon Rim."
Haaland added that funding for climate resiliency initiatives and legacy pollution cleanups will be provided. Haaland said her department is also focused on supporting the expanding outdoor recreation economy in the future.
Reynolds said park officials continue to plan for park infrastructure projects under the Great American Outdoors Act. "The park will be notified what projects in the out years are selected for various fund sources at the appropriate time," she said. "The park continues to work on funded projects and is actively positioning itself to be competitive for future projects."
In a March 14 press release, the board and staff of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) expressed its gratitude to its Congressional delegation upon approval of the Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes multiple community and economic development projects in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties.
"From aerospace and aviation training to outdoor textiles and trail development, as well as much needed healthcare services, water and sewer improvements and housing repairs, the West Virginia Congressional delegation responded to the region’s priorities," said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director. "We are grateful to have such dedicated public servants representing us and offering a wealth of federal resources."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.