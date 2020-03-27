Earlier this week, the Fayette County Courthouse and other county-owned facilities were closed with the exception of emergency judicial matters.
"The goal of the Fayette County elected officials is to take the steps necessary to protect our staff and still serve the public's needs during these uncharted times," according to a press release supplied by County Administrator Deborah Berry. "In order to accomplish this goal, we continue to work with various local, state and federal agencies to monitor the rapidly-changing mandates and recommendations for Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Regarding voting for the May primary, Fayette County officials encourage individuals to contact the voters division of the county clerk's office at 304-574-4235 to request an absentee ballot, or go online. This will assist in limiting exposure for the voting public, as well as poll workers and clerk's employees.
In addition, the commission will continue to work with various agencies and the Fayette County Board of Education to ensure food distribution needs of senior citizens and children are met.
Individuals are "highly encouraged" to call all offices for information, and utilize regular mail and email and the county website for information. All of the online services provided by the county for payment of taxes, research of records and mapping information are available online. If an emergency need does arise, contact the respective office to make arrangements to handle the situation by a scheduled appointment or other means. More information is available at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/.
Following are department numbers:
• Fayette County Health Department — 304-574-1617
• County commission — 304-574-4290
• Prosecuting attorney — 304-574-4230
• Assessor — 304-574-4242
• County clerk — 304-574-4227
• Floodplain/building permits — 304-574-4320
• County park — 304-574-1111
• Office of emergency management — 304-574-3285
• 911 non-emergency — 304-574-3590
• Sheriff’s department — 304-574-4216
• Tax office — 304-574-4219
• Circuit clerk — 304-574-4213
• Magistrate — 304-574-4279
Stay informed on the latest coronavirus updates by visiting coronavirus.wv.gov.
In response to Gov. Jim Justice's statement on Monday, March 23, the Town of Fayetteville held an emergency council meeting and opted to allow all employees to work from home until further notice.
According to a press release from Town Superintendent Matt Diederich, all employees will be asked to remain on call during this time. Any business that must be conducted may still be completed by calling 304-574-0101.
All recycling activities have been suspended until further notice. That includes all receptacles being pulled, as well as the cardboard pick-up which is offered for local businesses.
Sonya Wood at Huse Memorial Cemetery will continue to be available for families in need during this time, but she will do so by utilizing methods other than face-to-face meetings. She can be reached at 304-673-7913.
Officials stress that police and fire services will not be disrupted and will be fully available. Call 911 if you need assistance.
Also, a notice was posted at town park on Friday, March 27 indicating that certain areas of the park are now closed to comply with the current state of emergency. No one is to gather at the shelters or on the basketball courts, ball fields, playground equipment or skate park until further notice.
Violators are subject to prosecution.
Diederich says the town wants to be "proactive in order to flatten the curve and help stop the spread, so that everything may return to normal as soon as possible. We are looking out for our children and youth and by taking these steps, we hope this will protect them."
The walking trail and access to the National Park Service trails are still open and available for use, he said.
Anyone with symptoms related to COVID-19 is urged to contact the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617, or call 911.
For other concerns or questions, call Diederich at 304-640-2635 or Mayor Sharon Cruikshank at 304-663-8575.
Over last weekend, Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass briefed Mayor Danny Wright, council members and department heads on the first day of services offered to residents via limited staff interaction, which was March 20.
On Friday, March 20, one administrative employee and one sanitary employee worked from city hall, while others worked from home and were on stand-by, he reported. Public works employees were out individually performing tasks, and a crew of two had to respond to remove a tree that had fallen across a street on Saturday. The police department has been staffed as normal, except for administrative staff.
"Police, fire and sanitary board (employees) are taking extra precautions and handling unique situations as they arise," Hannabass said in an email. "The bottom line is that we are OK right now, but problems will increase as time goes on. More and more situations will arise requiring more complex solutions."
State of emergency calls on the national and state level are causing a reduction in non-essential services, and "I regret that deeply," said Hannabass. "I also am aware that area residents, business owners and city employees are under not a small amount of stress.
"I take this opportunity to assure you that the staff of the city from top to bottom is committed to seeing us through this emergency. We stand ready to rationally guide the administration of the city through the myriad of increasing challenges we certainly face in the weeks and months ahead."
For more details, visit Oak Hill Info on Facebook. That page includes information from the SBA on economic injury disaster loans and from Region IV Planning and Development Council on the Keeping Workers Paid and Employed Act.
