It’s beginning to look a lot like Gauley Season at West Virginia’s largest adventure resort and rafting outfitter.
“For many people, waiting for rafting on West Virginia’s Gauley River to arrive is reminiscent of that long stretch in December waiting for Christmas,” Roger Wilson, CEO of Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG), said via a press release. “Our own employees are just as excited with our guides especially anticipating opening day.”
Labeled by some as America’s best whitewater, Gauley Season arrives for the first time in 2023 on Friday, Sept. 8 and will provide thrills every weekend through mid-October, according to the release.
Every fall, visitors from around the world converge at the Gauley River as Summersville Lake is drawn down at 2,800 cubic feet per second (cfs) to create close to 100 rapids — including nine Class V — in 26 miles. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases water via Summersville Dam Fridays through Mondays.
Release dates this year are Sept. 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and Oct. 6-8, 14-15 and 21-22, according to the media release.
Gauley rafting is typically classified in two sections — the Upper and Lower. The Upper Gauley starts just below Summersville Dam and drops more than 335 feet in fewer than 13 miles, creating the most intense whitewater on the river and one of the most challenging whitewater experiences in the world. The 12-mile Lower Gauley is slightly less intense, but still extremely challenging, with 70 rapids.
Representatives for the Oak Hill-based New River Gorge CVB are prepping for the arrival of Gauley Season, as well as other major fall events.
From outdoor adventures to leisure activities, they remind people they can take in “stunning views and vibrant landscapes” via a variety of methods this fall in the Gorge.
“Fall in the New River Gorge brings cooler temperatures, beautiful foliage and world-famous whitewater,” according to a New River Gorge CVB press release. “Are you ready to take on the ‘Beast of the East’ this year?
“Gauley Season is our fifth season in West Virginia and it only lasts from September 8 to October 22, so take advantage of our most exciting whitewater rafting.” Learn more about the history of local waterways and book a trip down the Gauley River at https://newrivergorgecvb.com/play/whitewater/
CVB officials also remind region residents and visitors they can explore miles of winding trails on a scenic hike or mountain bike excursion in the area.
“Saddle up for a horseback ride through our beautiful forests,” read the CVB release. “Or take a drive along Midland Trail to discover rushing waterfalls, wonderful overlooks and other local gems. End your days in a cozy cabin or luxury vacation rental.”
Other activities such as rock climbing are also a big draw.
CVB officials and numerous other volunteers and agencies also are in the final stages of preparing for Bridge Day 2023, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 21.
Stay up-to-date with festival information by following Bridge Day on social media, including www.officialbridgeday.com. Explore a full lineup of events for the weekend, including Taste of Bridge Day, Active Southern West Virginia’s Bridge Day 5k Run, the Bridge Day Chili Cook-off and the Bridge Day Car Show.
Find a list of lodging options at https://newrivergorgecvb.com/stay/.
According to the CVB, upcoming events in the region include Gauley Fest (Sept. 14-17), the Mount Hope Jubilee (Sept. 16), Country Roads Festival (Sept. 16-17), Gauley Bridge Town Celebration (Sept. 22-24), Thurmond Ghost Hunt (Sept. 23), the West Virginia Herpetological Society Symposium (Sept. 8-10), Thunder in the Mountains (Oct. 14-15), Taste of Bridge Day (Oct. 20) and Bridge Day and the annual Bridge Day Chili Cook-off (Oct. 21).
