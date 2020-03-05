FAYETTEVILLE — Terry George has dedicated the past five years to Fayette County as its superintendent. He’s seen it through multiple school renovations but is now taking a step back as he announced his retirement, effective June 30.
George announced his retirement before the Fayette County Board of Education last week, and he told The Register-Herald he wanted to spend some time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
“I have five grandchildren, and they range from ages 8 to 11 years old, and I have one that’s 5 months old as well,” George said. “I just really need to spend more time with my grandchildren and my family in general. They really prompted this decision. There comes a time in life when you have to devote your time to your family and not your job.”
The 64-year-old superintendent said he wanted to give adequate notice to the Board so they would have time to go through the replacement process to find the right fit. He said although his time is coming to an end in the position, the good that has taken place during the last five years is something he will always remember.
A lot has happened in Fayette County within the past year. The district has seen a new Oak Hill Middle School and a new New River Primary and Intermediate School, along with renovations to Oak Hill High School and Fayetteville PreK-8 School and Midland Trail High School.
“It’s difficult for me to talk about the things I’ve done as superintendent, but I’d rather talk about all the good Fayette County has done overall,” George said. “With the cooperation of our Board, the central office staff, and our employees, we’ve done a lot, including the building of those two brand new schools.”
The West Virginia School Board Authority approved in December the funding for a new consolidated, regional school in Meadow Bridge, also in Fayette County, combining Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High into one school. Although George won’t be serving as superintendent when renovation on the new school begins, he said he’s happy he was part of the process and although he is leaving, the new school construction will definitely take place.
“We’ve already got the funding secured for that project, so no matter what, that will definitely happen. We’ve already selected and hired an architectural firm, and I am very confident the project will be completed,” George said.
George added although he feels he lived his time as the Fayette County superintendent to the fullest, he has one regret.
“With all the renovations and remodels we’ve done within the last year in the county, there is one more project left we had in the comprehensive plan I wanted to see out — a PreK-5 school in Midland Trail,” he said. “I wish I could be there to help secure that funding and get that project started, but I have faith they will see it through.”
George said he expects the Fayette County Board of Education to conduct a meeting in the near future to discuss the process they want to use in finding a new superintendent, and said there are several ways they can go about doing so.
“The county can advertise for the position on their own or speak with the West Virginia School Board Association for them to conduct a search. Once the Board receives applications, they’ll review them all and select a field of applicants to interview as they discuss the vision for Fayette County,” George said. “They’ll base their selection on the confidence the Board has in one person.
“I truly feel this will give everyone adequate time to fine the right fit, the right person for the job,” he said. “I continue to see great things for Fayette County.”
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.