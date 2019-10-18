LANSING — In Fayette County, the third Saturday of October basically means one thing: Bridge Day.
Bridge Day isn’t limited to one day or one location, though.
A Taste of Bridge Day, the popular kick-off to the weekend’s activities which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Adventures on the Gorge, features local food, artwork, Bridge Day T-shirts and live music. Set on the rim of the New River Gorge, the Taste of Bridge Day celebration provides foodies the chance to sample delicacies from the area’s top restaurants and prove who’s best in the region by receiving votes from Taste visitors for the “people’s choice awards.”
Food vendors compete for the coveted awards for best appetizer, best entree, best dessert and people’s choice. Those who attend are reminded to pick up voting coins at the ticket booth to help pick people’s choice.
The event is free to attend, but tickets are sold for food tasting. All food items range from one to five tickets and organizers suggest the purchase of 10 to 20 tickets to experience a wide variety of offerings.
Sponsored for 16 years by the Canyon Rim Rotary Club (formerly the Oak Hill and Fayetteville Rotary clubs), this annual event offers the opportunity to gather with others right before Bridge Day. Funds raised from Taste of Bridge Day are used to support the Rotary Club’s philanthropic projects.
Vendors scheduled to be on hand at the 2019 Taste are Calacino’s, KOBE Asian Fusion, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Dobra Zupas, Red Oak Grill, New River Curry House, Café 110, ACE Woody’s Smokehouse, The Corner Gas & Grill, Smokey’s Cast Iron Grill (AOTG), Chetty’s Pub (AOTG), Craft Kings and Twisted Sisters BBQ.
Adventures on the Gorge is at 219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing, WV 25862.
• • •
In addition to the 40th annual Bridge Day on Saturday, lots of activities will be going on in the town of Fayetteville.
The annual Bridge Day Car Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Gorge Gateway Center, on Laurel Creek Road.
Live music will be in downtown Fayetteville from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and as the Bridge Day event closes down at 3 p.m., downtown Fayetteville will be heating up with its annual Chili Cook-off and cooling down with a Craft Beer Fest from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Set-up time for chili cook-off contestants is 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Both The Grove and Adventures on the Gorge also will feature live music on both Friday and Saturday nights.
