Beginning this week, invitations to participate in the 2020 census will begin arriving in households across the country.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Census statistics help determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to state and local communities for the next decade.
"The Census Bureau is ready for the nation to respond next month," Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham said in a February press release. "Millions of Americans are applying for 2020 Census jobs, more than 270,000 local and national organizations are engaged, and in less than 30 days the majority of U.S. households will receive an invitation to respond to help ensure that every person in the U.S. is counted.
"Response is important because statistics from the census are used in distributing where hundreds of billions in funding for school lunches, hospitals, roads and much more. The invitations will remind respondents to include everyone living in the household, whether they are related or not. This includes young children. Your response will impact communities for the next decade."
Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph said an obvious positive reason for as many individuals being counted as possible relates to the makeup of the U.S. House of Representatives.
"No. 1, the most important thing is that we have proper representation, so that everybody in the state and the county have a voice heard," Scalph said.
Participation in the census is also "highly important" because it is directly attached to "federal funding and federal grants that come to this county." Those grant funds are "reliant on the numbers that we have in the census.
"That affects everything from your roads to your school system to your nutritional programs, your senior programs, your fire departments."
Also, Scalph said, the final census numbers might sway a business or corporation in its decision on possibly locating in the region or state. "It's imperative, on a number of different levels, to have those numbers accurate and every single one count," she stressed.
Locally, Scalph said governmental agencies, including municipalities, have "tried to get the word out" and involved themselves in meetings and training sessions.
Whether individual households' information is provided online, by paper or over the phone, it will be protected, Scalph said. "It's not shared with anybody."
On Feb. 6, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference to announce that he committed $1 million from the Governor’s Contingency Fund to support ongoing efforts to encourage all West Virginians to participate in the 2020 census.
"We have got to make sure that every single one of us is counted," Justice said at the time. "That’s all there is to it."
In 2010, just an estimated 74 percent of West Virginians responded. "We have absolutely left tens and tens of millions of dollars on the table for years," Justice said. "West Virginia is absolutely committed to making sure all of our people are counted. And this census is tremendously important for our nation and for our state."
In October, Justice issued an executive order establishing the West Virginia Complete Count Commission to educate and encourage full participation by West Virginia citizens in the census and to develop plans and strategies to reach isolated groups or areas that typically do not respond.
According to officials, the census invitation will include instructions on how to respond online or by phone. By April 1, most households will have received an invitation delivered either by mail or by a census taker. In areas of the country that are less likely to respond online, a paper questionnaire will be included in the first mailing to households. Reminders will be sent to households that do not respond, and in the fourth mailing every household that has not yet responded will receive a paper questionnaire.
Once households receive invitations, they are asked to respond by using the provided census ID. If a household is unable to enter that ID, people can still respond by supplying an address.
Below is a timeline provided by the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs' Intergovernmental Affairs Office of how and when the Census Bureau will distribute the questionnaire:
• March 12-20: Initial invitations to respond online and by phone will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. Areas that are less likely to respond online will receive a paper questionnaire along with the invitation to respond online or over the phone.
• March 16-24: Reminder letters will be delivered.
• March 26 to April 3: Reminder postcards will be delivered to households that have not responded.
• March 30 to April 1: The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
• April 1: Census Day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail. When you respond to the census, you'll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.
• April: Census takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people. Census takers also begin conducting quality check interviews to help ensure an accurate count.
• April 8-16: Reminder letters and paper questionnaires will be delivered to remaining households that have not responded.
• April 20-27: Final reminder postcards will be delivered to households that have not yet responded before census takers follow up in person.
• May 13 to July 31: If a household does not respond to any of the invitations, a census taker will follow up in person.
The 2020 questionnaire is available online and by phone in English and 12 additional languages. To help ensure a complete count, the Census Bureau will also provide video language guides, print language guides and language glossaries in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, Braille and Large Print.
For more information about the 2020 census, visit 2020census.gov.
The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers in communities across the country.
Anyone age 18-and-older, such as recent high school graduates, college students, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and people who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. People who already have jobs and want to earn extra income evenings and weekends are also urged to apply. Paid training will occur in March and April. Most positions work between May and early July.
Hiring is being done for several different positions, including census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. The largest number of openings are for census takers.
The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions, or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
