Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley recently detailed an incident that resulted in children being left unattended inside a vehicle.
Felony charges were lodged against Joshua D. Cline, of Glen Jean, according to Fridley.
Shortly after midnight on Aug. 13, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Road in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the business using the gambling machine had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and noticed the doors to be unlocked, and two children ages four and six were inside.
The children told deputies they had been there "all day."
Cline, 29, was charged with two counts of child neglect creating a risk of serious injury, a felony. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he remains as a pre-trial felon on $50,000 surety/cash bail.
