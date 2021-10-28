Submitted photo
Mother Jones, pictured on a mural at back, "thanks" five Global Volunteers who visited the Southern Appalachian Labor School the week of Oct. 10-17 to assist with various ongoing educational and affordable housing projects at SALS. Shown, from left, are Gary from Illinois, Joan from New Jersey, Mimi from Rhode Island, Karen from New York City and John from California. According to Dr. John David, SALS director, SALS has been a partner with Global Volunteers for over 20 years.
