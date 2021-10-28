Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.