(Editor's note: Dr. Joe Golden, a Democrat from Stanaford, is seeking to represent parts of Fayette and Raleigh counties in the newly redistricted 45th District in the state House of Delegates. Following is his introduction to readers of the Tribune.)
I am Dr. Joe Golden, and I am running for House of Delegates in the new 45th District encompassing adjoining sections of Fayette and Raleigh counties.
As a family practitioner here for over 40 years serving thousands of patients, I have listened to concerns beyond what a doctor alone can treat. I heard about high costs of essential medicines, like insulin, and the unaffordability and inaccessibility of health insurance coverage, with many at risk of losing Medicaid if they earned anything above income guidelines. Others discussed the demands of grandparents raising grandchildren, relocating due to unaffordable housing, and the heartbreak of having adult children addicted to opioids.
I hold concern for each person’s life and circumstances, concern for the state our people and families are tied to — so I’m running.
Families are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to afford rent, utilities, and food. Hospital nursing units are closed due to understaffing. Ambulance teams are missing needed paramedics. Over 1,000 public school teacher vacancies exist. Nearly one-third of Child Protective Services positions are vacant. Compared to surrounding states, these essential workers have salaries up to $10,000 less annually.
Can we blame West Virginians for leaving? We can provide both industry investments and investments that directly assist everyone. We must invest in our people:
• To help families cope with inflation, our state’s minimum wage should increase to $12.00/hr.
• State programs that assist grandparents and others raising children should be better funded.
• To recruit and retain essential workers, we should create a student loan reduction program of up to $5000 annually for a 5-year commitment to work in-state.
• Action must lower out of pocket costs for essential medications, including joining with neighboring states to negotiate lower prices.
With your support, these will be among my top priorities as Delegate for District 45.
