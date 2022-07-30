A former Oak Hill resident was sentenced to prison on July 25 on a second-degree sexual assault charge.
According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Austin J.M. Goodwin, 26, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. to not less than 10 or more than 25 years in prison for one count of second-degree sexual assault.
On Nov. 3, 2017, a member of the West Virginia State Police received a call regarding a juvenile female who had reported a sexual assault, according to Ciliberti's office. During an interview, the victim reported that she was at a residence in Page in July of 2017 with her boyfriend, Austin J.M. Goodwin. The victim advised that the two engaged in a heated argument over a cell phone and that the situation escalated, with Goodwin becoming physical and refusing to allow her to leave the residence. The victim stated that Goodwin threw her onto a bed and proceeded to bind her hands and feet to the bed frame with a rope. The victim said Goodwin then pulled down her clothing and proceeded to forcibly sexually assault her while she was tied to the bed.
Goodwin eventually untied the victim, and she was able to leave the residence.
Subsequent to the victim’s interview, Goodwin was interviewed by a member of the West Virginia State Police. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Goodwin agreed to speak with law enforcement and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.
Goodwin pled guilty to the offense on March 18, 2021. He must spend a minimum of 10 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. After being released from prison, Goodwin must serve 20 years of supervised release. A term of supervised release can be converted to a prison sentence if the defendant violates the rules of supervised release. Goodwin will further be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
State Police investigated the crimes, and Ciliberti served as prosecutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.