Government officials at all levels are casting a leery eye on the bottom line as the COVID-19 crisis maintains its grip.
"It is really too early to tell the true effects of this pandemic," said Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram. "Our next quarter B&O will not come in until late June. So we really don’t know what that effect will be.
"We do have some invoices not getting paid such as sanitary and trash pickup, but that, too, is too early to calculate a reasonable number. This is the slow income time of the year for municipalities as we have already received our property tax payments from the counties."
Ingram said the city has experienced a hike in expenses as it deals with the COVID-19 environment.
"We can say expenses have went up some such as Zoom cost for virtual meetings, overtime pay, legal advice on 'best practices' under this pandemic," he said. "I really don’t think we can give a reliable number for a few more weeks."
The pandemic is having a "dire effect" on income and payments as people struggle to pay food and health bills, the mayor said. As a municipality, Montgomery has "stood down" on terminations of service during a time of social need.
Ingram said the city has submitted requests for federal and state financial aid for help in coping with COVID-19 fallout, but nothing had been forthcoming as of late last week. "We have had to dig deep into our funds to meet payrolls and will continue to do so until we can't dig any deeper," he said.
Peering at the business landscape in his city, Ingram said, "We have some that have closed and we hope they will be able to reopen. We have a new business that just opened in February that really needs some assistance to stay operational. If these businesses don't receive some help soon, it could be catastrophic to our communities far into the future.
"And we will never be able to predict the missed opportunity cost associated with this economic disaster."
Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph said last week, "For the most part, services have been provided for people in the county even during this pandemic."
She added that she is "very pleased that we have a balanced and approved budget in spite of challenges. All of the elected officials, department heads and county employees have been excellent to work together to adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing and still provide services."
The county is currently facing no anticipated layoffs, said Scalph.
A contingency line item exists in county budgets. "Before the end of June, we can revise and make any necessary adjustments," Scalph said.
"Any lost revenue due to the pandemic would not reflect in this budget but in 2022," she noted.
Scalph reported Fayette County received its $100,000 "Hero Pay" installment from the state last week.
"We, along with other counties were told by the state auditor's office to put it an account much like funding that a county receives in grant form," she said and added officials "are still waiting on clarification and details of how the county can use the funds.
"The state auditor's office has indicated that the Governor's office will have to issue the directive and advise on how the COVID-19 Grant Fund can be used. Some things such as PPE, masks, etc. are already approved for reimbursement through FEMA so we don't want to duplicate those expenditures and are hopeful we will be allowed to use the funds in other ways."
"We're probably not going to know anything until 2022," Fayette County Assessor Eddie Young said when questioned about how COVID-19 will affect the county's tax collections. The assessments for the 2020-21 year are already made and included in the current budget adopted by the county commission.
The county assessor's office is directed by West Virginia State Code in the exact manner for determining the amount of tax valuations, but Young said a number of variables are still in play.
"There's just so many things that are going to affect our taxes," he said, pointing out the fluctuations of categories with which the assessor's office deals. The county's tax collections always include such variables as the closing and opening of businesses, the amount for which property is sold over the two-year period, or whether or not people are buying vehicles or other items which are taxed as personal property.
"I wish I could give you a concrete answer," he said, "but there's just too many factors that go into it.
"I'd say this COVID-19 is going to affect (the collections) to some extent, but what it will be, I don't have any way to tell you.
"You pretty much need a crystal ball and we don't have one," Young said.
He did say he's anxious to get the office's staff back in the field. "We're going to get the statutory requirements completed, but all the reappraisal stuff we have to do every three years, I have nobody in the field right now, going on two months, and I don't know how any county in the state is going to be able to get all that done."
In Fayetteville, Town Superintendent Matt Diederich said the town has been fortunate in that it's been able to prevent layoffs.
"We have our street department working as two crews. One crew will work one week, then one crew the next, but they're still getting full pay. We haven't had to lay off anyone," he said. "We were really hoping to avoid that."
The town's officials and employees are still working mostly from home, Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said. "Services are still being provided to our citizens by our staff," she said. "We are working from home for the most part. When we need to come into Town Hall we have our boundaries and our distances in place. Our town staff are also rotating days in as well, but all employees are being paid at this time."
Diederich said Fayetteville hasn't incurred too many extra expenses as a result of COVID-19.
"We've had to buy some PPEs and things for our first responders, the police department and fire department, but that's about it," he said.
He added that he has subscribed for the town to Zoom video conference services so that citizens can attend council meetings virtually. "But that's something that I think we needed to do anyway," he said, adding the cost is not prohibitive for the good it will provide to the citizens who can't physically attend council meetings.
Both Cruikshank and Diederich are focusing their attention on the issues facing the town's numerous small businesses.
"This is very hard on all our businesses," Cruikshank said, "as with all areas."
"I'm trying to keep in touch with our businesses," Diederich said, "and see if there's anything we can do to help. This is a trying time, but we'll get through it if we work together and support each other."
