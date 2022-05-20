After an unsettled past couple of years, members of the Class of 2022 from Fayette County Schools will accept their diplomas this Saturday, May 21.
Commencement exercises on Saturday will be held as follows:
• Meadow Bridge — 10 a.m., Frank Arritt Stadium;
• Midland Trail — 1:30 p.m., Patriot Stadium; and
• Oak Hill — 6:30 p.m., John P. Duda Stadium.
"I am proud of them, because they've faced challenges that other people may find excuses not to do what they did, and they hung in there and did their job," Superintendent Gary Hough said. "It really challenged them to take the lessons learned during the pandemic.
"As they enter the real world there's a couple of things I want to say to them. Don't be afraid of the challenges. Don't be afraid of going into unknown territory. Don't be afraid of going into the frontier. Don't be afraid to be like the pioneers who traveled over rivers and mountains.
"Really challenge yourself to be the very best you can be."
WZTS TV, an affiliate of COZI TV, will broadcast the graduations through its various avenues.
Big screens will be set up at each site, Hough said.
Hough said the graduations will help conclude a 2021-22 school year that "has gone more smoothly."
"We've had our ups and downs, we've had a few situations where we had to shut down due to lack of staffing, and that's all Covid-related," he said. "We still struggle like every school system in the country and every school system in West Virginia; we still struggle with substitute issues at times, whether it be teachers or cooks or bus drivers.
"We continue to train and test."
A couple of Saturday job fairs are planned this summer, he noted.
The final day for students in the classrooms is May 20.
