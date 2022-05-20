Debbie Hendrick, clerk of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, has released the names of individuals scheduled to be arraigned in the court on Friday, May 20.
An indictment is not proof of guilt, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
• • •
The following individuals are to report on before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Jenny K. Adkins — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Ashleigh R. Atkinson — conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent use of an access device (2 counts), breaking and entering of an automobile, petit larceny, destruction of property
Tyler E. Foster — conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent use of an access device (2 counts), breaking and entering of an automobile, petit larceny, destruction of property
Joshua M. Baucom — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Christopher M. Defrank — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Amanda M. Brown — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Tanya R. Callahan — conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or possessing stolen property
Jonathan L. Blair — conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or possessing stolen property
James A. Tweedie — conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or possessing stolen property
Sharon Smith — conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or possessing stolen property
Jaylin D. Clark — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts), transportation of controlled substances into the state (2 counts)
Michael E. Fletcher — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts), transportation of controlled substances into the state (2 counts)
Richard D. McKinney — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts), transportation of controlled substances into the state (2 counts)
Haley K. Clendenin — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Jessie D. Cline — illegal possession of a destructive device, explosive materials or incendiary device
Kerr D. Cole Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), simple possession
Chad M. Eldredge — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Chad M. Eldredge — sexual assault in the second degree (5 counts), sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian (5 counts), attempted sexual assault in the second degree, incest (4 counts), gross child neglect creating risk of injury, distributing and displaying of obscene matter to a minor
Clyde A. Ervin Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts)
Christopher N. Graham — breaking and entering
Jeremy W. Holstine — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Robert W. Kaylor — sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child (4 counts)
Thomas S. Kincaid II — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Shawn A. Kuhn — conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, defective equipment, prohibited person possessing a firearm
April D. Lesher — escape from custody, destruction of property, failure to appear
Michael A. McDonald — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain insurance, improper use of evidences of registration, possession of a controlled substance
Jedidiah T. McMahan — failure to appear for trial
Joshua E. Parker — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle
Candice M. Peak — destruction of property
Garrett M. Saia — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Kyle K. Slaughter — third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing from an officer while under the influence of alcohol, fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, bribery in official and political matters (2 counts), gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, threats of terroristic acts, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, speeding, stop sign violation
Joel L. Sowder — entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny
Joel L. Sowder — attempt to commit a felony, to wit: entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, destruction of property, trespassing, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor
Paul Buckner — attempt to commit a felony, to wit: entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, destruction of property, trespassing, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor
Austin R. Redden — attempt to commit a felony, to wit: entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, destruction of property, trespassing, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor
James A. Tweedie — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts)
Clinton G. Whitehead — transportation of a controlled substance into the state, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), obstructing an officer
• • •
The following individuals are to report for arraignment before the Honorable Thomas R. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex.
Edward H. Anderson III — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, improper use of evidences of registration, failure to maintain insurances, possession of a controlled substance
Edward H. Anderson III — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence
Everett P. Barnett — fraudulent use of an access device
Nickolas D. Bragg — grand larceny
Herbert B. Byers III — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Maryann Campbell — third offense domestic battery
Jamie E. Clay — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, fleeing from an officer on foot, obstructing an officer
Austin Cline Jr. — burglary, grand larceny, destruction of property
Rhonda A. Cross — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), conspiracy
Jessie J. Perry — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
John T. Perry — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), conspiracy
Philip F. Endicott — possession of a stolen vehicle, destruction of property (2 counts), driving while license revoked
Charles D. Faltz — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (2 counts)
Leonard H. Higginbotham — third offense domestic battery, strangulation
Bryson Burdette Hughes — arson in the first degree
Benny R. Jones — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Benny R. Jones — failure to register a motor vehicle make/model as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a motor vehicle year as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a motor vehicle color as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a motor vehicle registration as required of a sex offender required to register for life
Jeffrey Lynn Kincaid — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Scotty D. King — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Freddie L. Myers — delivery of a controlled substance
Jonathan W. Oiler — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Freddie E. Myers — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Terry W. Patterson — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Shannon S. Riddle — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
James K. Scott III — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Byron D. Shelton — failure to register a change of telephone number as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life (2 counts), failure to register a screen name as required of a sex offender required to register for life
Byron D. Shelton — failure to register as required of a sex offender required to register for life
Adam N. Stafford — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving without a license, driving with no headlights
Terence R. Stokes — delivery of a controlled substance (11 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Richard J. Tanner — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, stop sign violation
David M. Terry — sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust (2 counts), sexual abuse in the first degree (2 counts)
Zachary S. Tygrett — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, speeding
Johnny B. Underwood II — burglary, grand larceny
Shaun L. Williams — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (3 counts), petit larceny, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, expired registration, operation without inspection certificate
Brian A. Willis — delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, delivery of an imitation controlled substance
Brian A. Willis — conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, destruction of property
