A Greenbrier County grand jury has returned indictments for the June term of court.
Arraignments will be June 21 at 9 a.m. before Judge Jennifer P. Dent of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit and June 21 at 1 p.m. before Judge Robert E. Richardson of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit.
Indictments returned were as follows.
Kayla Anderson, 36, of Ronceverte, forgery of a credit card (3 counts)
Robert Lee Albaugh, 51, of Asbury, delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
Bobby Milton Bennett, 27, of Quinwood, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Robbie Gale Butler, 42, of Crawley, delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl) (2 counts)
Hayley R. Casto, 36, of White Sulphur Springs, fraudulent use of an access device; conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device
Diana Rebecca Cook, 41, of Hinton, grand larceny
Gavin Michael Doss, 29, of Lewisburg, prohibited person in possession of a firearm (2 counts)
Gavin Michael Doss, 29, of Lewisburg, reckless fleeing from an officer
Chelsey Leann Fowler, 24, of Union, embezzlement
Traci Diane Gardner, 56, of Crawley, fleeing from an officer while under the influence of alcohol; obstructing an officer
Shawn Gill, 43, of Lewisburg, reckless fleeing from an officer; fleeing from an officer while under the influence of a controlled substance
Brittany Nicole Gray, 31, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (2 counts); delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl) (2 counts)
Jeffrey Lee Hanna, 49, of Renick, grand larceny
Douglas Kirwan Hedrick, 39, of Williamsburg, grand larceny; petit larceny
Joseph D. Herndon, 30, of Orient Hill, reckless fleeing from an officer
Jeffrey Shane Justice, 32, of Renick, forgery of a title
Cynthia Justice, 51, of Renick, accessory after the fact to murder; concealment of a deceased human body
Brandon G. Keeney, 45, of Frankford, reckless fleeing from an officer
Clinton Dale Kyle, 40, of Crawley, driving revoked due to DUI, 3rd offense
Chad Lee Lamp, 41, of Martinsburg, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin)
Vesper Ray Lewis, 45, of Frankford, attempt to commit burglary; destruction of property; domestic assault
Edward Lee Lewis, 55, of Lewisburg, false report concerning bomb or other explosive device
Johnny Edward Lind, 34, of Lewisburg, malicious wounding; wanton endangerment involving a firearm
Bradley Ivan Linton, 25, of Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl); gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death (2 counts); prohibited person in possession of a firearm (2 counts)
Isaiah Bridger Lore, 24, of Crawley, cruelty to animals
Taylor Lorian Lowe, 30, of Alderson, forgery; uttering
Mitch McCoy, 43, of Renick, accessory after the fact to murder; concealment of a deceased human body
Ronald Ray McMillion, 71, of Renick, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Lisa Ann Mullins, 48, of Renick, embezzlement
Curtis Brian Pack, 44, of Rainelle, grand larceny
Carrie Renee Palmer, 46, Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl); delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Matthew Pennington, 41, of Hot Springs, Va., prohibited person in possession of a firearm; brandishing a deadly weapon
Tina Marie Rataiczak, 47, Hillsboro, grand larceny
Abigail E. Richmond, 23, of White Sulphur Springs, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Steven Austin Richmond, 33, of Hinton, grand larceny
Jimmy Rush, 27, of Rupert, reckless fleeing from an officer; fleeing from an officer causing death; driving while in an impaired state causing death
Harold Ray Salmons, 47, of Rupert, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (2 counts)
Brodey Matthew Shepherd, 29, of Lewisburg, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Brodey Matthew Shepherd, 29, of Lewisburg, fraudulent use of an access device (2 counts)
Andrae C. Simmons Jr., 26, of Princeton, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl)
Gaspor Enon Sims, 38, of Smoot, sexual assault in the third degree; incest; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree
James Howard Smith Sr., 57, of Frankford, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Amber Nicole Spangler, 47, of Clifton Forge, Va., failure to render aid
Ashley Jaine Stuart, 24, of Rainelle, forgery of a public record
Erik Benjamin Stull, 30, of Ronceverte, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (2 counts)
Colin Wayne Sturgell, 43, of Clintonville, destruction of property; petit larceny
Joseph Michael Thomas, 33, of Rainelle, breaking and entering
Hunter Ross Thompson, 29, of Talcott, robbery in the second degree
Jason Samuel Toney, 45, of Ronceverte, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Joshua Wiley, 38, of Lewisburg, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Nathan Forrest Wilson, 33, of Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (2 counts); delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) to a person in custody; gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death
Amanda Wright, 38, of White Sulphur Springs, fraudulent use of an access device; conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.