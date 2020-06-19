Earlier in June, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at Oak Hill High School for a Phase 2 Fayette County Schools construction project.
Renovations at OHHS, Valley PK-8, Fayetteville PK-8 and Midland Trail High School will be included in a $15.2 million project funded by the School Building Authority ($13.2 million) and Fayette County Schools ($2 million).
At Oak Hill, the work will include an auxiliary gym, and renovation of the auditorium, which will feature new seating, new flooring, updating of the lighting and improved AV equipment. Some science labs will also be renovated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.