OAK HILL — The annual Halloween Festival at the Lively Family Amphitheater and the Lewis Pumpkin House is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The theme for this year's event, which features costume contests, pumpkin carving and painting contests, candy booths and more, is "Magic on Main."
Businesses and groups are invited to set up a booth or pop-up tent along a closed portion of Main Street (no vehicles will be used) and the individuals staffing the booths are urged to dress up as a magical character. The businesses or organizations may pass out candy or other goodies.
Any group wishing to take part should RSVP to Kathleen Lively at 304-465-5685 or klively@jimlively.com. Any group that is unable to set up at the event is welcome to donate candy to be passed out to the nearly 600 children expected to attend.
Booths should be set up by 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers will be on hand to assign spots to set up.
Children and adults alike are urged to decorate pumpkins to be on display at The Lewis Pumpkin House. Both carved and painted pumpkins will be judged and contestants are welcome to enter as many pumpkins as they wish.
First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in each category:
• Painted pumpkins (ages 8 and under) — first, trophy and $25; second, $15; and third, $10.
• Carved pumpkins (ages 12 and under) — first, trophy and $25; second, $15; and third, $10.
• Carved pumpkins (adult, ages 13 and up) — first, trophy and $100; second, $75; and third, $50.
Pumpkins should be dropped off at The Lewis Pumpkin House on Saturday, Oct. 26 between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m.
Those entering carved jack-o'-lanterns should keep the top intact and cut a hole in the bottom to remove the seeds so lights can be added. Organizers also suggest that pumpkins are not carved too early as they will be on display until Halloween.
The Pumpkin House will be lit up at dark and the festival Trick or Treat is set for 7 p.m. The Pumpkin House will be lit up each night until Oct. 31when Oak Hill will observe traditional Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit the Lively Family Amphitheater's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.