Mount Hope-based Harmony for Hope is accepting applications until about Friday, June 18 for an AmeriCorps position.
The position currently posted seeks an individual who will serve as the project coordinator for Harmony's Kids, according to Carrie Kidd, Harmony for Hope executive director. More information about Harmony's Kids and the service position can be found at https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Harmony-For-Hope-Inc/jobs?clearPrefilter=1
Those interested in applying for the position can register to become an AmeriCorps member through the MyAmeriCorps website. Once registered, interested applicants will search for West Virginia's Promise-The Alliance for Youth, a Volunteer West Virginia AmeriCorps sponsoring organization. Once they have applied, an initial interview will be scheduled, and interested applicants will have an opportunity to interview with Harmony for Hope, Inc., which is hosting an AmeriCorps member due to support from the community.
"We want to provide opportunities for low-income children who are left out of social activities because they do not fit into the mold of athletic activities," said Kidd. "By providing our children with programming which focuses on experiences that are commonly found through traditional Appalachian music and art, we believe we can reach children who are falling through the cracks."
Harmony's Kids AmeriCorps project coordinator will be the person responsible for seeing the program development come to life, Kidd noted. One planned activity, in connection with Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, is a Tom Sawyer Volunteer-cation. In exchange for white washing picket fences, Harmony's Kids will get to stay at Cass and enjoy the local amenities, including trips to Blackwater Falls, Snowshoe, Green Bank Observatory, and a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad.
"Without an AmeriCorps project coordinator, we will not be able to offer valuable programming such as this to kids in the Mount Hope region," said Kidd.
The organization aims to have the position filled no later than September, so "we can begin seeing Harmony's Kids come to life next year."
Additionally, Harmony for Hope is operating a fundraiser, H4H Golf Ball Drop. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/HarmonyForHope/photos/5167166363324757.
Southern Appalachian Labor School is seeking summer associate VISTA personnel for the 2021 summer program, which runs from May 24 to Aug. 8.
Among the member duties will be to research age-appropriate activities and educational material for addiction awareness and prevention and healthy meal plans, recruit volunteers to prepare and serve lunches, schedule meal deliveries and read with/to children in low-income apartment complexes to maintain or improve reading level during the summer break from school, and repair houses.
Service areas include education, children/youth, hunger and community outreach.
Since many children rely on the meals they receive at school, SALS will provide free lunches and books to children 18-and-under at five sites in Fayette County. There will also be a distribution of age-appropriate activities and educational material for addiction awareness and prevention as well as renovations and repairs on houses occupied by low-income families.
Summer associate VISTAs will receive a living allowance, an education award (when completed), and a service end stipend.
If interested, send pre-application of interest to: Southern Appalachian Labor School, PO Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119. Contact SALS@Citynet.net or call 304-250-7627.
Applicant's name, address, phone number, email address and background should be submitted.
In addition to the above openings announced, there are also six openings for AmeriCorps members to work with the SALS Energy Express program this summer. For that opportunity, applicants should contact JR Davis at WVU-Extension Services at 304-574-4253 or call SALS at 304-250-7627.
As of recently, the SALS/WVU Energy Express program was also in need of a site supervisor. The person will be an employee of West Virginia University.
For further information about the program and how to apply online, contact Davis at 304-574-4253.
