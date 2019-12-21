FAYETTEVILLE — Prosecuting attorney Larry Harrah surprised the county commission at its most recent meeting, announcing his resignation.
Several important discussions and decisions occurred at the Fayette County Commission meeting, but the most prominent of the announcements was Harrah's. Harrah did not go into extensive details about why he was leaving the position in his brief resignation statement beyond stating it felt right for both him and his family.
He did, however, announce he is planning to start a private law firm in Fayetteville.
The resignation was accepted by the county commissioners although there were a few tears shed after the announcement made by Harrah, who has served in the post since 2015.
Along with his resignation, Harrah submitted his recommendation that Jeffery Mauzy, an assistant prosecuting attorney, be named the prosecuting attorney until the next election in 2020. The vote on Mauzy was passed, but on a 2-1 vote, with Tom Louisos and Denise Scalph voting as the majority in favor of the motion. John Brenemen voted against naming Mauzy as prosecuting attorney, but stated that it was “nothing personal” against Harrah or Mauzy. He said he simply felt it was better to have potential nominees to submit applications and to select a temporary replacement through an appointment process. However, with the two yes votes, Mauzy will begin as the acting prosecuting attorney, continuing Harrah’s dedication to working with local agencies to continue to provide justice in the county.
The commission meeting also saw the acceptance of Alicia Treadway as the interim county clerk to replace Kelvin Holliday, who announced his retirement effective at the end of the year.
The commission also addressed the issue of Precinct 29, which is located at the Falls View Community Center (former Falls View School). Residents of Alloy, Falls View, Charlton Heights, Glen Ferris and Kanawha Falls historically have voted there. For roughly a year, however, the Kanawha Falls Bridge has been blocked off due to safety issues, forcing those who live in around 25 households on the far side of the Kanawha River to travel Boonesborough Road to Montgomery or County Road 13 to Beckwith.
Treadway and the commissioners discussed what options they had to make voting easier for the residents. After a back and forth of ideas, the three commissioners voted to send letters to the residents in Kanawha Falls and inform them of the option of either doing early voting in Montgomery or casting their votes in close precincts which would most likely be challenged but eventually found as valid votes by the commissioners themselves. These letters are expected to be worked out and sent to residents closer to time for the election.
Beyond acceptance of typical meeting requirements and discussions on several issues that came up through the meeting, the group heard a presentation from Bill Strasser and Bill Wells on a non-motorized regional trail system.
The men showcased the idea of a trail system that would span multiple counties and would gain money through tourism like the Hatfield and McCoy trail system for motorized vehicles that is already established in several Southern West Virginia counties. They requested the commissioners to open Fayette County to be one of the first counties to accept the regional proposal and agree to consider the trail system in the future budget meetings. There was a discussion over the extent of the proposal and whether it also involved a set amount to be set aside for the project; however, it was only to be considered at future meetings.
If the proposal is accepted in Fayette and three more counties, there would be a regional trail counsel formed to overlook the trails that operate in those counties and the budgets, along with state subsidies that would be provided for the construction of new trails.
