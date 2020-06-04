FAYETTEVILLE — Pre-bid meetings are scheduled next week for projects to remove hazardous material from two Fayette County schools.
According to a posted legal notice, the Fayette County Board of Education is requesting bids “for the removal of specific common hazardous materials from former chemistry labs in Fayetteville and Smithers, WV.”
Tim Payton, director of operations for Fayette County Schools, said the work will center on eliminating high school chemistry material from both Valley PK-8 and Fayetteville PK-8 schools, both which are former high school buildings that are still in use. The material to be removed is not a large amount, he said.
“It’s just something that needs to be done,” Payton said. “No one is in danger. No one was in danger.
“It’s just not needed in a middle school science situation.”
Pre-bid meetings are set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at Valley PK-8 and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at Fayetteville PK-8.
Bids will be accepted until 1 p.m. on June 15.
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.