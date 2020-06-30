Through Tuesday evening, June 30, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 171,663 total confirmatory laboratory results received throughout the state for Covid-19, with 2,905 total cases and 93 deaths.
Fayette County stood at 66 cases in that time frame. On June 24, 49 of the county's 62 cases at the time had recovered, with nine at home and four deaths, according to the Fayette County Health Department.
FCHD Administrator Teri Harlan said the most recent positives were a mix of travel-related cases and community spread.
"It is important to know that this is not the time to let your guard down," a FCHD posting on Facebook read. "We have seen how quickly numbers can increase with the recent outbreaks in various counties.
"Please continue to practice social distancing. Please wear a mask or a cloth face covering when around others. Please wash your hands frequently and appropriately. And please continue to disinfect surfaces. Be safe."
In an interview, Harlan said the county's numbers are "still encouraging," but she urged the public's diligence. "I think people are getting really tired (of the pandemic)," she said, "but they're still trying to do the right things."
As of Tuesday evening's DHHR report, Kanawha County had 307 confirmed and nine probable cases.
In a June 27 news release, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department warned residents of a local spike in Covid-19 cases.
At the time, 25 of the county's cases had resulted from travel to or from the Myrtle Beach area, the release also noted. The number for Myrtle Beach area cases includes people who have gotten the virus from those who have traveled there.
"I am alarmed by the recent increase in cases," Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said in the release. "I know people want to go on vacation, but we can't let down our guard about Covid-19. This disease has not gone away just because we may be tired of hearing about it.
"Whether you're home or traveling, please continue to stay at least 6 feet away from people, avoid crowds, wear your face mask while you're out in public, and wash your hands frequently."
Updated cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) through Tuesday night were: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (224/5), Kanawha (307/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (39/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (39/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (91/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (63/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8) and Wyoming (7/0).
Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Anyone who feels they need to be tested for Covid-19 is urged to contact their health care provider or the FCHD at 304-574-1617.
• • •
Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the New River Health Association is conducting drive-up Covid-19 testing at the old Kmart location in Oak Hill.
That will continue "as long as it is needed," said Angela Barker, New River Health's chief medical officer. NRH tested 147 people on Wednesday, June 24, leaving the total tested at over 360 since the first week of June. A positive test was logged at the June 17 session and "all the necessary steps were taken."
Another positive result was registered during the June 24 event. That individual was quarantined and the health department was contacted, Barker said. As of June 30, the person hadn't required hospitalization.
The testing site is a drive-up scenario and individuals don't need to get out of their car. Nor do they need an appointment or a doctor's order. "It is quick and not invasive and not painful," said Barker.
"I encourage the community to get tested for Covid-19 if you have traveled to any of the hot spots or been around anyone without a mask that may have been to a hot spot," she continued. "I encourage the community to not become complacent as the summer traveling season begins; even if you don't travel, remember people are flocking to West Virginia for its summer activities as well as its relatively lower positive cases compared to big cities.
"Please continue to be mindful of social distancing, wash your hands and don't touch your face, and wear a mask in public areas."
With the looming July 4 holiday and moving forward from there, Barker advises people to avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. "Most of our cases seem to be related to travel and large gatherings," she said.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.