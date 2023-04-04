Some of the positives of Fayette County will once again be highlighted in an in-person setting on Tuesday, April 4.
Another installment of Good News Fayette County will be hosted by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Members of the public are invited to stop by and listen in on some of the exciting things occurring in the county.
The event is sponsored in part by Pendleton Community Bank and Suddenly Spotless.
According to Tim Naylor, executive assistant of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB, more than 20 speakers will take some time to share good news with those in attendance. The event first occurred in 2019.
"The past two years have been virtual because of Covid but we're going back to in-person," Naylor said. "The goal is to get as many people into the Memorial Building to listen to all of these speakers."
The speakers will "talk about what kind of good stuff is happening in their community as a part of Fayette County. It's not so much what is happening good for them personally, but what is branching out of the good they're doing.
"The goal is to just get people in, get people to listen, because with everything going on in the world you need to hear some good news. This is a good way to do it."
"There's a lot of good going on with the ICE Collaborative, the Fayette County Health Department doing their preventative stuff, Adventure Fayette County bringing the kids out to the park and getting the kids doing stuff to kind of keep them from getting into trouble, all the different races, all the tourism stuff," he added.
While live attendance is encouraged, the event will be shown live on the Facebook page of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce provided that internet remains available.
Among those participating will be: Fayette County Youth Soccer Association, Harmony for Hope (Mount Hope), City of Oak Hill, OHHS girls state wrestling champion, ICE/Adventure Fayette County, BSA/Summit Bechtel Reserve, Love Hope Center for the Arts, Needleseye Park, NRGRDA, Secret Sandwich Society, Rim to River/Adventure Appalachia, Historic Fayette Theater, Community in Schools, Freefolk Brewery, Blue Smoke Salsa, Leadership Fayette County, Fayette Institute of Technology, New River Conservancy, Energy Express, Fayette County Community Foundation, National Park Service and more.
Included will be updates on the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan, HubCAP communities, the Oak Hill skate park and Mount Hope activities.
Robin Hildebrand Hannigan, the former owner of Blue Smoke Salsa, will be among those participating Tuesday in Good News Fayette County.
"I sold Blue Smoke Salsa in 2012 but continued to operate as president until late 2015," she said.
Blue Smoke was then sold to another company, and the ingredient suppliers and the production process changed. The company changed hands once again in 2022 and she was asked to return to "ensure that recipe and ingredients were exactly like they were from my early beginning."
Oliverio Peppers is now serving as co-packer to the Blue Smoke line, she said. "I am present during production to taste and tweak each batch. Mark Oliverio and I have been friends for 20 years plus." The duo have been referred to as the "King and Queen of Peppers."
Cross Lanes-based New River Brands are the new owners and "share my same passion for quality and excellence," Hannigan said. "They are West Virginians, they believe in West Virginia, and plan to invest even more in our great state and products."
The company is currently involved in fundraisers geared toward schools and organizations, and "all the money stays in West Virginia," she said.
