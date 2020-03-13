Volunteer West Virginia announced is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Service Awards. The Governor’s Service Awards, the state’s most prestigious volunteer award program, honors individuals and organizations who roll up their sleeves to solve community problems in an innovative way.
“We have so many amazing people in our state who do so much goodness for others, it’s truly unbelievable,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release. “These awards are a wonderful opportunity to share the stories of these everyday heroes in West Virginia.
“If you know an outstanding individual, family, group, or business who shines as a volunteer superstar, I absolutely encourage you to nominate them for these awards.”
In recent years, recipients of the award improved their communities in many creative ways. Some examples include mentoring and empowering youth, initiating neighborhood activities for older citizens, and initiating community revitalization projects.
Outstanding West Virginia individuals and organizations selected as recipients will be honored at a special banquet at the Culture Center in Charleston on Aug. 27. The event is coordinated by Volunteer West Virginia, the State’s Commission for National and Community Service.
Nomination forms are available on Volunteer West Virginia’s website, www.volunteerwv.org, or by calling 304-558-0111. The deadline for nominations is May 13.
