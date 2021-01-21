FAYETTEVILLE — Deborah Hendrick, the acting Fayette County circuit clerk since Jan. 1, was officially appointed Wednesday by Chief Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ewing to immediately fill the vacancy as the clerk of the circuit court of Fayette County.
Hendrick, the former chief deputy clerk, assumed the acting clerk's role after then-Circuit Clerk Cathy Jarrett retired on Dec. 31, 2020.
Hendrick will serve as circuit clerk through the end of the current term, which is Dec. 31, 2022.
